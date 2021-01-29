Construction Partners (ROAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.