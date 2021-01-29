Content Neutrality Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $118,872.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. Content Neutrality Network has a market cap of $1.09 million and $118,872.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.59 or 0.00799234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00044962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.99 or 0.03914844 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016420 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

CNN is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars.

