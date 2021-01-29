Content Neutrality Network Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $52,596.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

