Content Value Network Price Hits $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and $835,057.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars.

