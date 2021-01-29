Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Down 5.2%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.69. 3,486,308 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 3,354,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

Several research firms have commented on CLR. TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised Continental Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

