CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading Down 19.1% Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $21,990.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.34 or 0.00894451 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000907 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00041324 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000211 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,294,170 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

