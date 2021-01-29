Contrasting Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) & Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Federal Life Group alerts:

This table compares Federal Life Group and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A Sun Life Financial 6.19% 14.09% 1.07%

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Life Group and Sun Life Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.87 -$4.83 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $29.90 billion 0.91 $2.22 billion $3.89 11.89

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Federal Life Group and Sun Life Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 1 3 8 0 2.58

Sun Life Financial has a consensus target price of $61.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Sun Life Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Federal Life Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds, segregated funds, annuities, and guaranteed investment products; and financial and retirement planning services, as well as pooled funds, institutional portfolios, and pension funds. It distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.