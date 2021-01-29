Contrasting Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ)

American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Spectrum Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 11 1 3.08

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus target price of $43.04, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than American Spectrum Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 8.20 $390.88 million $3.44 11.96

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Profitability

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A Gaming and Leisure Properties 39.46% 21.46% 5.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

American Spectrum Realty has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats American Spectrum Realty on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Spectrum Realty Company Profile

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

