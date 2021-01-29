Contrasting Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) & 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Oaktree Acquisition (NYSE:OAC) and 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.6% of Oaktree Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of 1Life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oaktree Acquisition and 1Life Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oaktree Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A 1Life Healthcare 0 4 9 0 2.69

1Life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.28%. Given 1Life Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1Life Healthcare is more favorable than Oaktree Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and 1Life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare -29.78% -32.15% -11.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oaktree Acquisition and 1Life Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oaktree Acquisition N/A N/A $1.15 million N/A N/A 1Life Healthcare $276.26 million 24.66 -$52.55 million ($2.84) -18.03

Oaktree Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1Life Healthcare.

About Oaktree Acquisition

There is no company description available for Hims & Hers Health Inc.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs. The company also offers administrative and managerial services pursuant to contracts with physician-owned professional corporations or One Medical Entities. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 422,000 members in nine markets in the United States; and 7,000 enterprise clients. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

