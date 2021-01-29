Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE: VLRS) recently:

1/28/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

1/27/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

1/25/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

1/12/2021 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

12/9/2020 – Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 356,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

