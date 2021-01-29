Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $249.34 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day moving average of $238.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

