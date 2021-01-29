Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of SBUX opened at $98.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

