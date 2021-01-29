Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 116,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,588,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $166.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

