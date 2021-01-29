CorionX (CORX) Trading Up 981.9% Over Last Week

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. CorionX has a total market cap of $562,153.52 and $235,562.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded 981.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00066281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.19 or 0.00820308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.28 or 0.03983683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017409 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CORX) is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,257,585 tokens. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

CorionX Token Trading

CorionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

