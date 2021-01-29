Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,813,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,678,000 after acquiring an additional 313,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,630,000 after acquiring an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,583 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,558,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.83. 103,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,268. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

