Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $18.66 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $372.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average of $350.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.