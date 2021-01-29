Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,244 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.86% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 109.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,279. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.12.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.