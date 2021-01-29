Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.11 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 549.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 40,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,856. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.25.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $423,410.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,382.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,292,032 shares of company stock worth $51,476,259 over the last quarter.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

