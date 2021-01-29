Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $22.15. 21,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,357. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

