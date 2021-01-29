Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,455 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 43.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,978 shares of company stock valued at $7,039,218. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

