Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.77. 1,890,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,232,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & Plc has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.