Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 145,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,522. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

