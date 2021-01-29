Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after acquiring an additional 533,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $151.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

