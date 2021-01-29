Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 4,951 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,293,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after purchasing an additional 151,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.63. 118,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,097. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $250.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

