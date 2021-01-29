Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.25. 527,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,092. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

