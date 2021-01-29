Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Shares of NYSE LNC traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.10. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

