Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Reduces Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Focus Financial Partners worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,132,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 107,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,983. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.