Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 3,701 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $1,084,757.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,094 shares of company stock valued at $62,534,253. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHWY traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,751. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of -230.39 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.70.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

