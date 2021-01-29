Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.75 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,430,000 after purchasing an additional 244,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,815,000 after acquiring an additional 50,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,998,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,379,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, reaching $227.69. 373,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,932. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $246.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.18.

