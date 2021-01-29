Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,125,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 523,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Albemarle by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 496,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,321,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Albemarle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

ALB stock traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.70. 29,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,654. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

