Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $61.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

