Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 397.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 217,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,134. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

