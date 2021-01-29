Cornichon (CORN) Market Cap Hits $1.40 Million

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $2,575.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cornichon has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Cornichon token can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00047414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00120651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00250569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00062302 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.40 or 0.83301646 BTC.

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,399,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,157,089 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

