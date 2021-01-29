Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.44 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

