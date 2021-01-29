Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) Shares Down 8.3%

Coro Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGLO)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 2,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 5,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company has a market cap of $107.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73.

Coro Global (OTCMKTS:CGLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Coro Global Inc develops solutions for fintech industry in the United States and the District of Columbia. It develops Coro, a mobile application that will allow customers to send, receive, and exchange U.S. dollars and gold. The company is also developing Financial Crime Risk Management platform, an integrated anti-money laundering/know your customer onboarding and transaction monitoring solution that provides an integrated compliance solution for compliance departments.

