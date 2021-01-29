Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $530.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $515.50 million and the highest is $555.27 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $51.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

