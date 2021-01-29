Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Corteva by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $40.29 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

