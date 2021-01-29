Cortex (CTXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.62 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $30.51 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.