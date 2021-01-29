Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 5535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $773.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.