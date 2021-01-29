COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

