Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $520,469.65 and $3,696.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.82 or 0.00871797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.79 or 0.04196150 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017750 BTC.

About Cosmo Coin

Cosmo Coin is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain . The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.