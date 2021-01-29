Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 124.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,176 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,121,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $398,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.60 and a 200-day moving average of $358.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

