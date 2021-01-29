Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in January

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the December 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of COTQF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 43.44. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

