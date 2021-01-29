Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 5.6%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.37. 12,458,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 10,742,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $8,045,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $2,762,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

