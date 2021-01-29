Counos X Price Tops $89.56 on Major Exchanges (CCXX)

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $89.56 or 0.00257271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos X has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $1.53 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos X has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00048026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00121674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00063468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00033387 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,496.42 or 0.84732902 BTC.

About Counos X

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,811,072 coins. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/CounosX

Buying and Selling Counos X

