Country Club Trust Company n.a. Cuts Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $105.10. 96,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,018. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,441 shares of company stock valued at $27,142,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

