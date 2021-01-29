Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.05. 84,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.