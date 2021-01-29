Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 76,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 32,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 71,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 39,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,018. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $217.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.