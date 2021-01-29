Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.06 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $132.90. The company had a trading volume of 174,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,212. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.