Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $9.97 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 120,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.28. 181,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.34. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $102.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

